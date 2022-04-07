Dolphins bring back John Jenkins

Getty Images

Defensive tackle John Jenkins is returning to Miami for another season.

The Dolphins announced that they have signed Jenkins on Thursday morning. No terms of the deal were announced.

Jenkins initially joined the Dolphins in 2019 and returned last year after spending the 2020 season with the Bears. He started two of the seven games he played and was credited with 16 tackles.

In addition to the Dolphins and Bears, Jenkins has played for the Giants, Seahawks, and Saints since entering the league as a 2013 third-round pick in New Orleans. He has 192 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 100 career games in the NFL.