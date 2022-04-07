Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright dies at 76

Getty Images

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Rayfield Wright died Thursday. He was 76.

His wife, Di, told the Pro Football Hall of Fame that Wright was hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure.

“Over the past few weeks, it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt toward Rayfield, his wife, Di, and the extended Wright family,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “His gentle nature away from the game belied his commanding presence on the field. All fans, especially those of the Cowboys, will remember fondly his dominance on the offensive line in the 1970s and how he took protecting Dallas quarterbacks as his personal mission.

“We will guard his legacy in Canton with equal tenacity. The Hall of Fame Flag will fly at half-staff through Rayfield’s services next Friday as a tribute to the many lives he touched.”

Wright earned induction into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

He appeared in 188 games, including the postseason, during his 13 seasons with the Cowboys. Wright earned two Super Bowl rings and three times was first-team All-Pro (1971-73). He played in six consecutive Pro Bowls (1971-76).

Wright was one of the first-team offensive tackles on the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1970s.

That after not making his high school’s football team until his senior season. At Fort Valley State College, Wright participated in three sports. He played tight end, safety, defensive end and punted for the football team (earning All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors), ran a 50-second 440-yard dash in track and became an NBA prospect in basketball.

But he became a star playing football with the Cowboys.