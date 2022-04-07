Inside the Stefon Diggs deal

Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs became the latest pass-catcher to get paid. On Thursday night, the actual details have made their way to PFT HQ.

Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the terms.

1. Signing bonus: $21.5 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $2.575 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 option bonus: $16 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2023 base salary: $7.91 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 base salary: $18.5 million, fully guaranteed in 2024.

6. 2025 base salary: $18 million, $3.515 million of which is fully guaranteed by 2025.

7. 2026 base salary: $19.092 million.

8. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $3 million.

9. 2027 base salary: $14.495 million.

10. 2022-27 workout bonuses: $250,000 per year.

11. 2022-27 per-game roster bonuses: Up to $255,000 per year.

The extension is worth $96 million over four years, an average of $24 million per year in new money. The total value of the contract is $124.102 million over six years, giving it a value of $20.68 million per year at signing.

Although initial reports suggested that incentives were also available, the initial information made available via the NFL Players Association includes no incentives or escalators. (It quite possibly was an oversight.)

The contract pays out $47.985 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $22.015 million guaranteed for injury.

It will be a deal that covers at least two years at $48.995 million ($24.4975 million per year), and possibly three years at $68 million ($22.667 million). Regardless, the first two years are in the bank. It becomes a year-to-year deal thereafter.