Jullian Taylor signing with Vikings

Defensive lineman Jullian Taylor will try to kickstart his playing career in Minnesota this season.

Taylor’s agent announced that he has agreed to terms with the Vikings.

Taylor last appeared in a game during the 2019 season. He tore his ACL in a Week 13 loss to the Ravens and then went on the PUP list at the start of the 2020 season. The 49ers eventually waived him off of that list and he spent time with the Titans last offseason before being waived in June.

Taylor was a 2018 seventh-round pick — Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was working for the 49ers at the time — and he had 16 tackles and a fumble recovery in 12 appearances over his first two seasons.