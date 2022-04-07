Lacrosse player turned D2 QB Jared Bernhardt getting a look at receiver from Broncos

Getty Images

Jared Bernhardt has had an unusual athletic career: At Maryland he won the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s best lacrosse player. Then he decided to play football, transferred to Division 2 Ferris State, won their starting quarterback job, and led them to the national championship. And now he’s trying to make it in the NFL as a wide receiver.

Bernhardt made a pre-draft visit to the Broncos yesterday, and they’re considering him as a wide receiver and kick returner, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Bernhardt would have to be considered a long shot to get drafted, it’s far from unheard of for college quarterbacks to find success as receivers in the NFL. Among the quarterbacks who have made the move are Julian Edelman, Brad Smith, Matt Jones, Antwaan Randle-El, Braxton Miller, Josh Cribbs and Armanti Edwards. If Bernhardt doesn’t get drafted, he may be an undrafted rookie who’s capable of making a roster.

Bernhardt comes from a football family. His father, the late Jim Bernhardt, was an assistant on the Houston Texans’ staff for four years.