Malik Willis set to visit Colts next week

Getty Images

The Colts made a trade for Matt Ryan last month, but that won’t stop them from spending some time with one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is scheduled to visit the team. Willis is also set for meetings with the Falcons and Panthers next week.

While the Colts might like the idea of drafting and developing a young quarterback behind Ryan, there’s one significant stumbling block when it comes to any notion of drafting Willis. The Colts currently do not own a first-round pick as theirs was sent to the Eagles as part of the trade they made to acquire Carson Wentz.

They do have the No. 42 pick after swapping second-rounders with the Commanders as part of the deal to ship Wentz out of town, but most projections have Willis going off the board before that point.