NFL invests $320 million in Fanatics

Posted by Mike Florio on April 7, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT
Annual NFL League Meeting
The NFL has multiple sponsorship arrangements with sports books. The NFL eventually could own a piece of one.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported on Wednesday that the NFL became the biggest investor in Fanatics’ most recent round of funding. The league has devoted $320 million to the $1.5 billion effort. The company now has a valuation of $27 billion.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin recently has embarked on a strategy that goes well beyond hats and apparel. Fanatics aspires to become a one-stop shop for anything a sports fan may want or need, from clothing to sports media to tickets to trading cards to betting.

If/when Fanatics develops or purchases a sports book, the NFL will indirectly own a sports book — even if (based on current numbers) the NFL’s investment would amount to 1.1 percent of the entire business.

The NFL Players Association also has invested in Fanatics, along with the NHL, MB, and the MLB Players Association.

9 responses to “NFL invests $320 million in Fanatics

  1. Fanatics is the website that charges $35 for a t shirt with my team’s emblem on it, right?

  3. Call me crazy, but that sounds like a major (potential) conflict of interest down the road, particularly if the NFL ends up taking a larger stake in the company.

    Imagine the implications of knowing that if certain games go a certain way, it’s going to be very profitable for your investment/possible future subsidiary.

  4. Gee, what could possibly go wrong with this set up?

    NFL is the entity version of Gordon Gekko.

  5. Eh, can the league own a betting company? I hope it does actually so Congress can do something to regulate the bad ref calls and other shenanigans.

  6. seems legit, no conflict of interest whatsoever {/s}
    those still thinking spreads aren’t rigged or at least manipulated in order for the house to maximize profits are turning a blind eye to that which is nearly slapping you in the face. Meanwhile let’s keep allowing billionaires to use public finding for stadia while our infrastructure continues to erode… nice{/s}

  7. I’m not particularly letigious, and I’m sure every loophole has been examined and set up to be abused by experts, but this does not seem legal.

  8. I buy from Fanatics quite a bit, and the seem to have the market cornered on apparel. My biggest problem with them is that, while I like the designs and the styles, if it’s a Fanatics branded piece, the logos/designs on the stuff are almost like a glorified iron-on. I like things a little higher-quality, with embroidered logos, but those are getting harder and harder to find, and I think Fanatics is to blame.

  9. NFL owning a piece of the handle while presenting the games and employing the referees. Gives the league a financial interest in the outcome of games. Looks like a pretty severe conflict of interest to me.

