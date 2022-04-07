Patrick Mahomes working with JuJu Smith-Schuster, other new Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has to acclimate himself to a number of new receiving targets ahead of the 2022 season and he’s getting a jump start on the process this week.

The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill and saw Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson leave via free agency in recent weeks. They’ve signed JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Corey Coleman to help replenish the receiving corps and more moves could be coming in the draft.

Videos posted to social media this week show Mahomes, Smith-Schuster, and Coleman are all in Texas working together. The Kansas City Star notes that running backs Ronald Jones and Derrick Gore, tight end Mark Vital, and receivers Daurice Fountain and Cornell Powell are also part of the group getting a head start on the team’s offseason program.

The Chiefs are betting that the presence of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid will mitigate any personnel losses on offense. Any gains the players can make in these informal sessions will help make that bet pay off.