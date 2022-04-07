Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will be able to play until he’s at least 50 years old

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski predicted when Tom Brady announced his retirement that Brady would be back. He was proven right even sooner than he expected.

Gronkowski said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he was expecting Brady to return but possibly after taking a full season off, and that he could easily see the 44-year-old Brady playing until he’s 50 — or longer.

“I was not surprised at all,” Gronkowski said. “I was actually surprised how quick it was, because I thought he was possibly going to take a year off or something like that and maybe come back after that. I believe he’ll have it until he’s at least 50 years old. I see his work ethic day in and day out, and it’s second to none.”

As for his own future, Gronkowski remains undecided. He said he is working out two or three times a week, which is typical for him at this point in the offseason, but a final decision about whether he’ll join Brady for another year isn’t coming yet.