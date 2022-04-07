Robert Kraft: We’re making changes to take advantage of what Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith do best

Getty Images

The Patriots were one of the busiest teams in free agency last year and their activity included signing wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith to contracts.

Neither player produced at the level the team was likely hoping to see when the deals were struck. Agholor posted 896 yards on 48 catches with the Raiders in 2020, but turned in 37 catches for 473 yards in New England. Smith had just 28 catches for 294 yards in his first season with the team.

Both players remain on the roster and improved production would be a plus for quarterback Mac Jones in his second NFL season. Patriots owner Robert Kraft said recently that the team is altering its approach in order to get that kind of production.

“We’re making changes to take advantage of what they do best,” Kraft said, via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com.

It will be some time before we find out what those changes will mean for the offense in New England, but anything that leads to more potency on that side of the ball will be a welcome development as the Patriots try to keep pace in the AFC.