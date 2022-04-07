Stefon Diggs recruited Von Miller for months

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs signed an extension with the Bills on Thursday. It came three weeks after Von Miller joined the team.

The Bills now have plenty of star power on the roster.

Diggs was recruiting Miller — and pushing the Bills to get him — for months before the edge rusher finally became a Bill.

“It was crazy because I’ve been working behind the scenes on that for a little while now,” Diggs said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I was actually working on it before he went to L.A. because I felt like he would have been a nice piece for us to have pushing going into playoffs. I guess Denver was trying to deal him at the time. I was like, ‘He might be that push that we need,’ so I started working on it a little bit lightly, but I still had to focus on the season.”

The Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the trade deadline, and he helped bring a championship to Los Angeles. But Miller became a half-season rental when he left for Buffalo in free agency.

By chance, Diggs ran into Miller in Los Angeles before free agency started.

“We started having conversations after the season,” Diggs said. “He was serious about it. I was like, ‘How serious are you?’ Because I had bumped into him in L.A., and I was like, ‘Well, you know what we’ve got going on here. What you see is what you get. You know what kind of team is this.’ I felt like he would be the right piece. He fit right in. Him signing with us, I feel like he’ll definitely help our team.”

If Miller stays healthy, he will give the Bills something they haven’t had in recent seasons. Miller, 33, has 115.5 sacks and 233 quarterback hits in his 11-year career. Even bigger, he has a Super Bowl MVP award and two Super Bowl rings with two teams.