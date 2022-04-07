Stefon Diggs: When I got traded, I wanted my next spot to be my last spot

Getty Images

The Bills announced receiver Stefon Diggs‘ contract extension on Thursday, formalizing the agreement that had been reported earlier this week.

Buffalo also held a press conference for Diggs on Thursday afternoon, during which the receiver said his goal was to make sure he could stay with the team for the rest of his career.

“To me, my family, my support system, my agent — it was something that we talked about prior to me ever coming here,” Diggs said. “I felt like my next spot was my last spot. I wanted it to be my home and I didn’t ever want to go anywhere. So anticipating that, it was important to me — especially first year and the second year, you just felt like you had kind of built in that family. And it’s hard to do that when you have a job and you try to stay professional. But you get those relationships, like the one I have with Josh [Allen] and the other guys on the team. It’s just like, alright, it’s starting to feel a lot like home. You don’t want to leave it. So to be somewhat engraved for a good period of time, I’m forever appreciative.”

Diggs landed with the Bills in March 2020 and has taken another step in becoming one of the best receivers in the league. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 after leading the league with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards. He followed that in 2021 with 103 catches for 1,225 yards with a career-high 10 touchdowns.

With the nature of contracts and transactions in the NFL, there’s no guarantee Diggs will finish his career with Buffalo. But the former fifth-round pick of the 2015 draft will have a chance to do so, now that he’s signed with the Bills through 2027.