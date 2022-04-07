Steve Wilks, Ray Horton join Brian Flores in risky endeavor of poking the Shield

Getty Images

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores showed tremendous courage by becoming the first coach to sue the NFL for racial discrimination in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black coaches. He has been joined by two others.

Steve Wilks, who currently serves on Matt Rhule’s staff in Carolina, and former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton are standing shoulder to shoulder with Flores.

“It is an honor to represent three admired and successful coaches who, by becoming named plaintiffs in this race class action, have demonstrated great courage to stand up against the NFL,” attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement. “While the NFL may hire outside consultants, make minor rule changes, and pander to various interest groups, real and enduring change can only be accomplished through the appointment of a court ordered monitor as the NFL has demonstrated time and time again that it is incapable of policing itself.”

Wilks, who served as head coach of the Cardinals for one season, explained that he felt compelled to join the effort with Flores.

“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” Wilks said. “This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates. That is not currently the case, and I look forward to working with Coach Flores and Coach Horton to ensure that the aspiration of racial equality in the NFL becomes a reality.”

“I am proud to stand with Coach Flores and Coach Wilks in combatting the systemic discrimination which has plagued the NFL for far too long,” Horton said, whose case includes podcast comments from former Titans coach Mike Mularkey indicating the he knew he would be hired for the job before other candidates were interviewed. “When I learned from Coach Mularkey’s statements that my head coach interview with the Titans was a sham, I was devastated and humiliated. By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future.”

“I continue to be humbled by the outpouring of support in connection with my claims against the NFL and applaud Steve Wilks and Ray Horton for standing up against systemic race discrimination,” Flores said. “Their claims are the unfortunate reality of the problems facing Black coaches in the NFL which our collective hope in this case is to end once and for all.”

As more Black coaches who believe their rights have been violated join the case, more could follow suit. There is indeed strength in numbers. To the extent that the league or its teams could be inclined to retaliate against any of these coaches, as the group expands it becomes more difficult to do so.