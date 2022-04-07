Texans, Brandin Cooks agree to contract extension

Getty Images

Brandin Cooks won’t be leaving Houston after all.

Just days after talk emerged that Cooks could be traded, the Texans and Cooks have agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

From all appearances, the 28-year-old Cooks is now happy in Houston and looking forward to staying where he has been the last two years. Last year Cooks led the Texans with 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns.

A first-round pick of the Saints in 2014, Cooks was traded to the Patriots in 2017, traded again to the Rams in 2018, and traded once again to the Texans in 2020. Now he’s off the trade block and set for Year 3 in Houston.