Titans waive Brandon Kemp

The Titans opened up a spot on their roster Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived tackle Brandon Kemp.

Kemp signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and did not play in any games during his rookie season. He hurt his shoulder last year and wound up spending the entire season on the injured reserve list.

The Titans have an opening at right tackle with 2021 starter David Quessenberry still on the open market as a free agent. Kemp won’t be in the mix for that job, but 2021 second-rounder Dillon Radunz, Jamarco Jones, Christian DiLauro, and Derwin Gray remain on the roster as possibilities to join left tackle Taylor Lewan in the lineup.