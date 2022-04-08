Anthony Hitchens visited Bears

Getty Images

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens spent some time with the Bears this week.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Hitchens visited with the team on Thursday. It’s the first known visit for Hitchens since he was released by the Chiefs in February.

While Hitchens would be a new face for the Bears, he would be a familiar one to their head coach. Matt Eberflus was Hitchens’ position coach with the Cowboys during Hitchens’ first four NFL seasons.

Hitchens started all 59 games he played in Kansas City the last four seasons and wrapped up his run with the Chiefs with 80 tackles and an interception last season. He also racked up 17 tackles during the team’s three postseason games.