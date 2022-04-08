Bears add Ryan Griffin to tight end corps

Getty Images

The Bears added a tight end to the roster on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal. He joins Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted as the tight ends currently on the depth chart in Chicago.

Griffin spent the last three seasons with the Jets, but he was released this month after the team signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin as free agents.

Griffin appeared in 42 games for the Jets and caught 70 passes for 667 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent the first six years of his career with the Texans and has 206 catches for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in 119 career appearances.