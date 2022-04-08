Colts finalizing deal with Rodney McLeod

Getty Images

Veteran safety Rodney McLeod is close to signing a contract for the 2022 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McLeod is finalizing a deal with the Colts on Friday afternoon. No terms of that deal have been reported.

McLeod returned from a 2020 torn ACL to start 13 games for the Eagles in 2021. He had 58 tackles and two interceptions in those appearances and made six tackles in Philly’s playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

The 2021 season was McLeod’s sixth with the Eagles. He started 75 regular season games and five playoff contests, including their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

McLeod, who was named the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award winner for 2021, also spent four seasons with the Rams to open his career. He will join Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon, Will Redmond, and Armani Watts at safety in Indianapolis.