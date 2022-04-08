Derek Stingley Jr. set to meet with several teams ahead of NFL draft

Getty Images

After a solid showing at LSU’s Pro Day this week, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is now set to meet with several teams ahead of the NFL draft later this month.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stingley will visit with the Texans in Houston on Sunday. He will then have meeting with the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, and other unnamed teams.

Stingley is expected to be one of the first cornerbacks selected in the first round on April 28 along with University of Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

After he didn’t work out at the NFL Combine, Stingley recorded an unofficial 40-yard dash time around 4.44 (and maybe faster), according to NFL Media, a vertical jump of 38.5, and a 6.96 in the three-cone drill.

Stingley played only three games in 2021 due to injury, but was a first-team All-SEC honoree in 2019 and 2020.