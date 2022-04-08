Dolphins sign punter Thomas Morstead

Getty Images

Veteran punter Thomas Morstead is taking his talents to South Beach.

Morstead is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, according to Adam Caplan.

The 36-year-old Morstead was a 2009 fifth-round draft pick of the Saints and played in New Orleans through 2020. In 2021 he signed with the Jets, played part of the season in New York and then finished the season with the Falcons, playing very well late in the year and being chosen as NFC special teams player of the month for December.

The Dolphins did not have a punter on their roster until signing Morstead, so he may earn the regular-season job without needing to compete in training camp.