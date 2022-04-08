Falcons sign Mike Ford

Getty Images

The Falcons have added another defensive back to their roster.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Mike Ford on Friday afternoon. It’s a one-year deal for the former Lion and Bronco.

Ford opened his career with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent three years in Detroit. He was claimed off of waivers by the Broncos ahead of last season.

Ford saw almost all of his playing time on special teams in Denver after steadily moving in that direction over his time with the Lions. He had six tackles last season and has been credited with 55 for his career.