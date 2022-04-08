Jordan Poyer looking for a contract extension in Buffalo

April 8, 2022
The Bills gave wide receiver Stefon Diggs a contract extension this week and one of Diggs’ teammates would like the team to make the same kind of commitment to him.

Safety Jordan Poyer is heading into the final year of his current contract and he recently hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent in a move that signaled a desire to open up contract talks with the reigning AFC East champs. Rosenhaus confirmed that is the case this week.

“We have approached the Bills about a contract extension for Jordan, and he would very much like to finish his career in Buffalo,” Rosenhaus said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com.

Poyer was named a first-team All-Pro last season after posting 93 tackles, five interceptions, and three sacks over the course of the regular season. He’s set to make $5.6 million this year with a $10.7 million cap hit that could come down if the two sides are able to agree on a new deal.

  1. He’s worth every penny of his current contract, and depending on what type of new money he’s looking for I can’t see why they wouldn’t wanna extend him

  3. Yeah this guy is awesome in the regular season! When the season is on the line in Kansas City during the playoffs two years in a row, he is MIA with Kelce and Hill blowing past him for a million yards without a defender in sight.

  4. Seems like he has a case for a new deal I mean he was first team all-pro last year.

  5. I saw Hyde all over the place in the post season. Don’t know where Poyer went though….

  6. I understand most Bills fans think Beane is a true wizard and can manipulate the cap effectively. And I believe he can actually reduce the cap hit for Poyer for 2022 with ease when the bulk of compensation is in a signing bonus.
    The problems arise down the road. 2023, and especially 2024 is where that wizardry will be put to the test. It simply is not sustainable.
    Currently, the Bills have $22 mil in cap space for 2023. And that does not include expiring contracts for Tremaine Edmunds and Ed Oliver, both players drafted in the top half of the first round. Even a franchise and a 5th year option exceeds the remaining space, and only delays free agency by a year. It will take another huge signing bonus for Edmunds, with the money pushed down the road.

  8. The cap is going up significantly over the next two seasons and good GM’s that have a team ready to win now are taking advantage of this opportunity. That is all.

