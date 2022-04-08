Jordan Poyer looking for a contract extension in Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills gave wide receiver Stefon Diggs a contract extension this week and one of Diggs’ teammates would like the team to make the same kind of commitment to him.

Safety Jordan Poyer is heading into the final year of his current contract and he recently hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent in a move that signaled a desire to open up contract talks with the reigning AFC East champs. Rosenhaus confirmed that is the case this week.

“We have approached the Bills about a contract extension for Jordan, and he would very much like to finish his career in Buffalo,” Rosenhaus said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com.

Poyer was named a first-team All-Pro last season after posting 93 tackles, five interceptions, and three sacks over the course of the regular season. He’s set to make $5.6 million this year with a $10.7 million cap hit that could come down if the two sides are able to agree on a new deal.