Kenneth Murray had ankle surgery

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray spent some time on injured reserve last year after hurting his ankle and the injury will impact his offseason plans as well.

Murray posted pictures of himself in the hospital on Thursday and one showed him with a large cast on his left leg. Murray captioned that picture with a message that surgery on the ankle was a success.

Murray did not give any hint about how long he might be off his feet, but one would imagine any work he does this spring will be on a limited basis.

The 2020 first-round pick was limited to 11 games in his second season and he was in and out of the starting lineup after returning from the stay on injured reserve. He had 31 tackles after posting 107 tackles and a sack during his rookie season.