Matt Corral visiting five teams

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has a busy week ahead.

He will take trips to visit with the Panthers, Eagles, Steelers, Saints and Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The trip to New Orleans was rescheduled after weather issues impacted his travel last week.

The Panthers, Falcons, Steelers and Saints are potential landing spots for a quarterback early in the draft. All indications from the Eagles are that Jalen Hurts will get at least one more year to make his case for the job, but the team is doing its homework on the top prospects.

In four seasons at Ole Miss, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,287 yards with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.