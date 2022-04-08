Report: Melvin Gordon talking to Ravens about contract

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said this week that the team could add a running back to the roster in the draft, but it appears that’s not the only avenue they’re exploring to improve their backfield depth.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are in discussions with free agent Melvin Gordon on a deal. There’s no word on how close the two sides may be to an agreement at the moment.

Gordon ran 203 times for 918 yards and eight touchdowns with the Broncos last season. There was word of a possible return to Denver last month, but Gordon recently changed agents as part of his continued search for a new team.

The Ravens lost running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill to season-ending injuries before the start of the 2021 season. All three are on their way back to health, but Gordon would give the Ravens a reliable option to turn to if any of the other backs hit snags in their return.