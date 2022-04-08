Mike Vrabel on the talent in the AFC: Take your heart pills and buckle up

Getty Images

Matt Ryan, Von Miller, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, Khalil Mack, Robert Woods, Terron Armstead, Randy Gregory, Brandon Scherff and Amari Cooper are among the star players who left the NFC for the AFC this offseason. Deshaun Watson stayed within the conference, going from Houston to Cleveland, and Tyreek Hill went from Kansas City to Miami.

It’s going to be a battle in the AFC.

The Titans had home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs last year but lost in the divisional round. Tennessee remains a contender, though other teams’ moves have overshadowed them this offseason.

Rich Eisen began to ask Titans coach Mike Vrabel about all the movement from the NFC to the AFC.

“I’m trying to figure out how that narrative affects the Tennessee Titans,” Vrabel said, interrupting Eisen.

Vrabel then shrugged his shoulders at so many teams in the AFC seemingly improving their rosters this offseason.

“Sure, it’s the National Football League. It’s hard,” Vrabel said. “We played however many teams — eight or nine teams — that made the playoffs last year and beat however many of them. It’s going to be the same next year. Everybody’s got $220 million to spend, and there’s going to be great players on every team. That’s why this game is great. That’s why this league is great. That’s why everybody loves it. Eighteen teams had a chance to make the playoffs, or how many did last year, 20 something teams. Fifty-six games within the last 2 minutes were decided, 31 on the last play. Take your heart pills and buckle up.

“You’ve been around this league forever. You know what it’s like. And I love it.”

The Titans acquired Woods from the Rams and signed tight end Austin Hooper. The best news for them for 2022, though, is the return to health by running back Derrick Henry.