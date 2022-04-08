Multiple teams remain interested in Odell Beckham Jr., including the Rams

Getty Images

The first time Odell Beckham Jr. tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee he needed 11 months to return. He is hoping for a quicker return this time since his second ACL tear came in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham’s rehab from Feb. 22 knee surgery is progressing well, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports, but the three-time Pro Bowler is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season. Beckham, 29, could start the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which would sideline him at least the first six weeks, but that is yet to be determined.

Beckham remains a free agent as getting healthy is his priority right now. But multiple teams still are interested, including the Rams, according to Dragon.

The Rams want Beckham back, but General Manager Les Snead has admitted that Beckham’s rehab timeline will factor into the team’s structure and timing of a possible deal.

Beckham signed with the Rams in November and caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in the regular season for Los Angeles and added 23 receptions for 339 yards with three scores in the postseason.

The Rams added Allen Robinson in free agency and traded Robert Woods to the Titans, but Beckham remains a target.