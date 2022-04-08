Report: Brandin Cooks’ two-year extension features $36 million in guaranteed money

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to a two-year extension with the Texans this week and it bumps him up the list of best-paid wideouts in the league.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $39.6 million and most of that money is guaranteed. Rapoport reports that $36 million of Cooks’ compensation is guaranteed.

The per-year average of $19.8 million pushes Cooks into the top 10 of NFL receivers. He’s just behind Amari Cooper and just ahead of Michael Thomas on that list and his total guarantee is around what Tyler Lockett and Christian Kirk got when they signed their current deals.

Cooks accounted for more than a quarter of the Texans’ targets in the passing game last season. The size of his contract and makeup of the rest of the receiving corps suggests he’s still going to be seeing a healthy number of passes coming his way.