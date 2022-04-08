Report: Chargers, Derwin James “cautiously optimistic” about contract extension

Getty Images

Safety Derwin James returned to the lineup for the Chargers in 2021 after missing all of the previous season with a knee injury and he reminded the team of why he was so missed during his absence.

James started all 15 games he played and had 118 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and three forced fumbles in those appearances. He’s now headed into the final year of his contract and there’s reportedly work being done to make sure he sticks around beyond the coming season.

Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports that James and the Chargers are “cautiously optimistic” about coming to terms on an extension before the start of the regular season. James is set to make just over $9 million after the Chargers picked up their option on his rookie contract for this season.

Jamal Adams has the deal with the highest average annual value among safeties at more than $17 million a year. Harrison Smith and Justin Simmons are both north of $15 million while Budda Baker, Eddie Jackson, Kevin Byard, and Marcus Williams are at or above $14 million.