Report: Commanders haven’t made contract offer to Terry McLaurin yet

Coach Ron Rivera said last week that the Commanders have plenty of time to sign Terry McLaurin to an extension. It’s five months to the start of the season, and Washington expects to get a deal with their star receiver.

Clearly, they aren’t in a hurry.

The team has “yet to make a contract offer to extend” McLaurin’s deal, Grant Paulsen of TheAthletic.com.

The Commanders reached agreement on a long-term deal with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen early in training camp last year, so Paulsen expects a contract with McLaurin to happen sometime in late July.

Carson Wentz will become the best quarterback McLaurin has played with in his three seasons, and, even with eight starting quarterbacks, McLaurin still has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career.

Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs have reset the receiver market this offseason, and McLaurin, DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown are among those who will get new deals sooner or later from someone.

Rivera expects the Commanders to lock up McLaurin, adding they “wouldn’t entertain” a trade offer.