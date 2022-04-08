Report: Dolphins working out Reuben Foster on Friday

USA TODAY Sports

Reuben Foster is once again attempting a comeback.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the linebacker is working out for the Dolphins on Friday.

Foster’s last reported workout was for the Browns last September. He had also worked out with the Jets and Jaguars, but did not find a team for 2021.

A 49ers first-round pick in 2017, Foster has not played in a game since 2018. San Francisco waived him that year following a domestic violence arrest and Washington claimed him off waivers. Though the charges were dismissed, Foster suffered a serious knee injury in his first practice with Washington in 2019. The franchise again placed him on injured reserve in 2020.

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was with the 49ers in 2017 and 2018 when Foster was with the club.

In 16 games between those two seasons, Foster recorded 101 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and a pair of passes defensed.