Rob Walton, cousin by marriage of Stan Kroenke, prepares to bid on the Broncos

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT
Walmart Holds Annual Multi-Day Shareholders Meeting In Arkansas
Getty Images

Coming this fall, it’s Oligarch in the Family.

S. Robson Walton, cousin by marriage of Rams owner Stan Kroenke, will be making a bid to buy the Denver Broncos, according to Josh Kosman of the New York Post.

Walton, the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, served as the chairman of Walmart from 1992 through 2015.

The 77-year-old Walton was expected to submit a bid on Friday in excess of $4 billion. That’s the minimum price for buying the team, per the Post.

“A bid needs to have a four in front of it,” a source close to the process told the Post. At an estimated worth of $70 billion, Walton presumably can offer more than anyone else, which would be enough to secure the team. Although the league reportedly had hoped that the team would be sold to a group led by a minority, the Broncos currently are held in trust — and the trustees have a fiduciary duty to maximize the return.

The final price, per the Post, is expected to land between $4.5 billion and $5 billion.

Kroenke’s family owns two major-league sports teams in the Denver market, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL and the Denver Nuggets of the NBA.

Walton, if he becomes the owner of the Broncos, would land at No. 3 on the Forbes list of the richest sports owners, knocking Panthers owner David Tepper (the only NFL owner on the list) from No. 8 to No. 9.

It’s a reminder that the only factor that matters when it comes to buying an NFL team is money. It doesn’t matter whether Walton knows anything about football or the Broncos, cares about football or the Broncos, or even likes football or the Broncos. It doesn’t matter whether he’ll be a good steward of the team. For him, it could simply be a buy-low-sell-high investment.

NFL franchises have become cash cows. Even at $5 billion, Walton will get a return on his investment — since the value of NFL franchises will only continue to go up and up and up.

15 responses to "Rob Walton, cousin by marriage of Stan Kroenke, prepares to bid on the Broncos

  1. The money in pro sports is getting completely out of hand. And it’s not just the owners. It’s players turning down $200m plus contract offers, acting like they’re being disrespected. I’m starting to consider bowing out. It’s gotten disgusting.

  2. Nothing screams quality like Walmart! Can’t wait to see the end product. Hmmm… is Snyder a part owner of Walmart?

  3. The only thing that matters when buying or selling any large business is money. Why should the NFL be any different?

  5. “It’s a reminder that the only factor that matters when it comes to buying an NFL team is money.”
    ———
    Which is why if minorities want to own an NFL team they must have the requisite cash and that’s ALL that it would take for a seat at the table.

  6. Love it! Good for the nfl creating the most successful sports league in the world.

    And good for the successful business men and women as owners.

  7. I don’t know why the NFL would be disappointed. What’s more of a minority than billionaires from Arkansas in this country? I can count them on 1 hand.

  8. What is better:
    A meddling owner like say Woody Johnson who thinks he knows about football,
    or
    a hands off owner who hires smart people to run his club?

    Woody’s younger brother Chris (the one who hired Adam Gase and gave Mike Maccagnan and extension) finally realized the Johnsons didn’t know anything and hired Joe Douglas to run the club.

  9. As long as the league requires principal owners to hold 30% of the team, it’s a pretty shallow pool of potential bidders. It will never be possible for people like Art Rooney, Tim Mara, George Halas, Paul Brown, and Lamar Hunt to get into things like this.

  11. The guy is 77. Not to sound ignorant, but how much longer he got on this earth?

  12. Broncos would be very lucky if the new owner does not know much about football, hires sharp people to run the team, including business side and fans can enjoy.
    Don’t believe me, just consider how badly cowboys have done with Jones as the owner (football wise). And please don’t tell us about the three Lombardis that teams built by Johnson won.

  14. greekmusicblog says:

    April 8, 2022 at 8:10 pm

    The guy is 77. Not to sound ignorant, but how much longer he got on this earth?
    ————
    And? There will be a succession plan

  15. The push for minority ownership in the NFL is even more political than the push for minority coaches. It’s ALL about money. Everything is. If your team starts wining Super Bowls, the value of the franchise is going to go up. The owners will hire whoever they think can make that happen. If there was evidence that Hispanic transgender little people were the key to winning and making money, that’s who they’d hire. Likewise, the NFL is going to approve owners who have deep pockets and will make the league (a legal monopoly) more money. The push for minority ownership is about generating good PR, which, you guessed it…will help the NFL make more money.

