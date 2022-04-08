Ronnie Harrison re-signing with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are getting safety Ronnie Harrison back on the roster.

Harrison’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the veteran is re-signing with the Browns. It will be a one-year deal in Cleveland.

Harrison joined the Browns in a 2020 trade with the Jaguars, who had taken him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He has appeared in 23 games over his two seasons in the AFC North and he started 18 of those contests.

Harrison has 96 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and a fumble recovery since coming to Cleveland. John Johnson and Grant Delpit joined him as the safety options for Cleveland last season and both players remain on hand for 2022.