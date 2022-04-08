Ryan Nall signing with Cowboys

Getty Images

One of Chicago’s heavy special teams contributors is heading to the NFC East.

Running back Ryan Nall is signing with the Cowboys, according to agent Sam Leaf.

Nall joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent the season on the club’s practice squad. He was on the practice squad for much of the 2019 season, but did appear in eight games that year.

Call then played all 16 games in 2020 and nine in 2021. He recorded eight receptions for 67 yards with a touchdown in 2020.

In games played, he’s been on the field for about 65 percent of the special teams snaps.