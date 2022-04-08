Stefon Diggs’ new deal opened up $6.18 million in cap space

Getty Images

The Bills signed receiver Stefon Diggs to a lucrative new deal this week, putting him under contract through the 2027 season.

In doing so, the club also added some flexibility to its payroll for 2022.

Diggs’ new contract opened up $6.18 million in cap space for Buffalo, as he now has a cap number of $11,736,111, per Field Yates of ESPN.

The Bills have made several moves to improve their team in the loaded AFC this offseason, notably signing free-agent edge rusher Von Miller. They also added veteran guard Rodger Saffold to boost their offensive line.

Diggs’ new deal paid out $47.985 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $22.015 million guaranteed for injury.