Stefon Diggs won’t put a ceiling on how good Gabriel Davis can be

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs signed a big contract extension with the Bills this week and the team may be doling out big bucks to another receiver in the not too distant future if Diggs’ scouting report on teammate Gabriel Davis is on the mark.

Davis joined the Bills as a fourth-round pick in 2020 and carved out a role in a deep offense immediately upon arriving in the NFL. He caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games as a rookie and had 35 more for 549 yards and six touchdowns last season.

That steady production gave way to an explosive performance in Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs. Davis caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills’ overtime loss and Diggs’ comments on Davis suggest that he expects more days like that in the future.

“I won’t put a ceiling on Gabriel Davis,” Diggs said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “I can’t say how good that he’ll be because he’s already displayed that he can play. Flat out, he can play. He can make plays at a high level. He can catch contested balls, he’s a big receiver, he can run. So he has all the intangibles of being one of the best receivers in this game. I won’t put a ceiling on him just like I won’t put it on no guy. But that’s a guy I see every day, he works hard, he keeps his nose clean, he’s smart and he’s a good guy to be around.”

Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley have left the Bills this offseason, so Davis should be in line for an even bigger role than he played last year. That should provide him with plenty of chances to prove Diggs right about the heights he can reach in the NFL.