Terrell Owens makes case for Colin Kaepernick to join Fan Controlled Football

Posted by Mike Florio on April 8, 2022, 9:52 AM EDT
Fan Controlled Football boasts a couple of highly-recognizable names for its 2022 season. One of those players wants another high-profile athlete to join the effort.

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, who’ll play in the FCF league at age 48, thinks Colin Kaepernick should give the game a go.

“I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set,” Owens told TMZ.com regarding Kaepernick, “especially because there’s some questions about him not playing for such a long time.”

Those questions arise from the fact that the NFL successfully has shunned Kaepernick for more than five years, making it easier to keep the shun going. Even now, as Kaepernick wisely seizes on a perceived/actual shortfall in available veteran quarterbacks by ramping up his efforts to get the NFL’s attention, no one is biting. It will be a surprise if anyone does.

Would it matter if he goes to FCF and lights it up? NFL teams have been offering up a stream of bogus excuses for half of a decade. No matter what he does in any lower level of football, new and creative excuses surely will emerge.

On the other hand, if he’s truly serious about playing football anywhere he can, it can be argued that he’d take whatever offer may come his way. Also, some would say that, if he’s truly serious about playing football wherever he can, Kaepernick wouldn’t simply be declaring publicly that he’s willing to be a backup in the NFL. He’d proclaim that he would accept a one-year deal for the league minimum in order to get back to the NFL.

While he shouldn’t have to do it, Kaepernick would go a long way toward short-circuiting some of the narratives behind which NFL teams are hiding if he would take whatever opportunity to play football presented itself, confident that he’d play so well that the league would set aside the absence of moral and financial courage that has fueled his exile from the league. Even if the NFL still wouldn’t bite, it would make it harder for the NFL to continue to shun him if he shows that he can play at a very high level, no matter the league.

11 responses to “Terrell Owens makes case for Colin Kaepernick to join Fan Controlled Football

  3. I like how you’re saying he shouldn’t do it. It’s because you know if he does it, he will show you and the rest of his followers that the game has passed him by. He’s done, he’s finished. Kaep got benched for Gabbert…twice, and that was over 5 years ago. You think he got better? Dudes finished.

  4. “Would it matter if he goes to FCF and lights it up? NFL teams have been offering up a stream of bogus excuses for half of a decade. No matter what he does in any lower level of football, new and creative excuses surely will emerge.”
    ——————-
    That’s not true but the thing is he would have to light it up, not just show hes in shape. His last 2 seasons he didn’t play very well and now has been out of the league for years so if he’s not accurate or if he’s turning the ball over no teams will have interest BUT if he lights it up and plays well someone would likely give him a vet min deal to compete as a backup. Also it would be smart for Kaepernick to play in front of fans so NFL teams can see if theres a reaction/what the reaction is from that fan base. If teams are worried about a revolt or a huge distraction it gives him a chance to show whether that’s the case.

  5. Good point that if he was really serious about playing football he would join this league or accept the NFL minimum salary to be a backup, but then he would lose his martyrdom status and just be a regular guy. I really believe he wants special status and would never agree to that.

  6. Those questions arise from the fact that the NFL successfully has shunned Kaepernick for more than five years, making it easier to keep the shun going
    ——————————
    I didn’t know that making a thoughtful, sound business decision was called shunning. Must have missed that in my accounting classes.

  8. Probably would have been in the league this whole time, had he not required $20m a year.

  10. He was mediocre and over hyped when he played full time, now being out of the league so long it is highly unlikely he can read defenses and process as quick as he used to. Throwing the ball is different from the mental side there is nit a switch you just flick on and be back to old form

  11. What is missing from this article is
    Colin Kaepernick actually SPEAKING FOR HIMSELF! everyone is speculating and speaking as if he would accept this,but not one word from the actual source of the subject!
    He is making people drink his kool-ade by speaking out for him and feeling sorry for him while doing the leg work he should be doing.
    What does that tell you of his character and intent?

