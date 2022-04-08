Terrell Owens makes case for Colin Kaepernick to join Fan Controlled Football

Getty Images

Fan Controlled Football boasts a couple of highly-recognizable names for its 2022 season. One of those players wants another high-profile athlete to join the effort.

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, who’ll play in the FCF league at age 48, thinks Colin Kaepernick should give the game a go.

“I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set,” Owens told TMZ.com regarding Kaepernick, “especially because there’s some questions about him not playing for such a long time.”

Those questions arise from the fact that the NFL successfully has shunned Kaepernick for more than five years, making it easier to keep the shun going. Even now, as Kaepernick wisely seizes on a perceived/actual shortfall in available veteran quarterbacks by ramping up his efforts to get the NFL’s attention, no one is biting. It will be a surprise if anyone does.

Would it matter if he goes to FCF and lights it up? NFL teams have been offering up a stream of bogus excuses for half of a decade. No matter what he does in any lower level of football, new and creative excuses surely will emerge.

On the other hand, if he’s truly serious about playing football anywhere he can, it can be argued that he’d take whatever offer may come his way. Also, some would say that, if he’s truly serious about playing football wherever he can, Kaepernick wouldn’t simply be declaring publicly that he’s willing to be a backup in the NFL. He’d proclaim that he would accept a one-year deal for the league minimum in order to get back to the NFL.

While he shouldn’t have to do it, Kaepernick would go a long way toward short-circuiting some of the narratives behind which NFL teams are hiding if he would take whatever opportunity to play football presented itself, confident that he’d play so well that the league would set aside the absence of moral and financial courage that has fueled his exile from the league. Even if the NFL still wouldn’t bite, it would make it harder for the NFL to continue to shun him if he shows that he can play at a very high level, no matter the league.