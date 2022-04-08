Uchenna Nwosu: Seahawks scheme will allow me to unlock my true potential

Getty Images

Uchenna Nwosu‘s first three years with the Chargers saw him playing a reserve role in the 4-3 front they were running under former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, but the arrival of head coach Brandon Staley in 2021 helped spark bigger things for Nwosu.

Staley installed a 3-4 front and Nwosu took on a starting role on the edge that he used as a springboard to career highs in sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits. Nwosu hit free agency off that performance and signed with the Seahawks in a decision that he said was informed by his experience with Staley last season.

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt preceded Staley as the Bears outside linebackers coach under Vic Fangio and he is putting a similar defense in place to the one that Fangio ran in Chicago. That’s the same source material as the Chargers defense and it’s why Nwosu believes he can reach even greater heights in his new home.

“Just being able to go to into another year being in the same scheme — similar verbiage. similar tasks, similar responsibilities — allows me to be myself, allows me to unlock my true potential, what I could do,” Nwosu said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “It was it was on display last season, and I think it’ll be more on display this year.”

Nwosu signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks that guarantees him $10.535 million. If he can continue to show growth as a pass rusher, he’ll set himself up well for an even bigger deal down the line.