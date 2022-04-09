Ben Roethlisberger: Dwayne Haskins’ smile and his zeal for life will be missed

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger spent a year with Dwayne Haskins. The quarterbacks were together in the meeting room, on the practice field and in the weight room.

Haskins was expected to compete for the job to replace Roethlisberger, who retired after the 2021 season. Haskins, though, was struck by a dump truck early Saturday while walking on a South Florida highway. He was 24 years old.

Roethlisberger posted a tribute to Haskins.

“He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart,” Roethlisberger wrote. “I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed!

“Wish we had more time together on this earth, but I will cherish the time and the laughs we had! I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!! Love ya pal.”