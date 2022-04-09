Bengals re-sign Tre Flowers

Getty Images

The Bengals re-signed cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Flowers, 26, joined the Bengals off waivers from the Seahawks on Oct. 14. He played 11 games with one start for the Bengals in 2021 before seeing action in all four postseason games.

Flowers saw action on 152 defensive snaps and 152 on special teams in the regular season in Cincinnati and made 23 tackles, including six on special teams, with a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He also made 25 tackles in the postseason.

He played five games with three starts for the Seahawks last season.

Seattle made Flowers a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he appeared in 47 games with 40 starts in four seasons.