Dwayne Haskins struck by car and killed

Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State star quarterback who was a first-round draft pick in Washington and most recently played in Pittsburgh, has died at the age of 24.

Haskins was killed when he was hit by a car early this morning in South Florida, his agent told Adam Schefter.

At Ohio State, Haskins started just one season but instantly became one of the best players in college football, setting Big Ten records and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018.

On the strength of that fantastic season, Washington chose Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. But he struggled through an up-and-down rookie season and was released during his second season in 2020.

The Steelers picked him up in 2021, and although he never got on the field for them in the regular season, they said this year that he would have an opportunity to compete for a starting job. Haskins was in Florida this week getting in offseason work with several other Steelers skill position players.