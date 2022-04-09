Rob Gronkowski: Contract talks with Buccaneers will start if I decide to play

Getty Images

Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski continues to make it clear that: (1) he hasn’t decided to play in 2022; and (2) if he decides to play, he’ll play only for the Buccaneers.

His latest comments on the matter come as he prepares to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, in a conversation with Debbie Emery of SBNation.com.

Cutting through the usual Gronk-being-Gronk-speak, which includes multiple efforts to make jokes (comedy is hard) about the situation contained in his responses, here’s the thing that seemed the most obvious. Gronk is trying to create the impression that his decision isn’t about money.

Asked whether he has begun contract talks with with Bucs, Gronk said, “That will start if I decide that I want to play. There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.”

Of course, if the Buccaneers were to make him an offer that matches or exceeds what he envisions his value to be, that could expedite the process. Gronk didn’t actually say that; it’s just a matter of common sense.

And while Gronk isn’t doing much to build leverage by refusing to consider playing for another team, the Bucs aren’t doing much to build leverage by exploring potential replacements for Gronkowski. That speaks to the team’ confidence that, eventually, Tom Brady will activate the Gronk Signal and the big galoot will show up, ready to go.

For now, Gronk can continue to play the role of Gronk. A mostly lovable doofus who leans so smoothly into his dumb-jock persona that it’s hard to tell whether he’s actually leaning at all.