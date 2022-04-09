Ron Rivera on Dwayne Haskins: He will be sorely missed

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera released a statement today after the death of his former quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr,” Rivera said. “Dwayne was a talented young man who had a very long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

Haskins went to Washington with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The next year Rivera arrived in Washington and initially named Haskins the starting quarterback, but cut him that season.

Haskins then signed with the Steelers and was in Florida for offseason workouts with teammates when he was hit by a vehicle and killed.