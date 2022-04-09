Washington Commanders statement: “We are heartbroken” by death of Dwayne Haskins

Getty Images

The Washington Commanders released a statement today after the news that Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24.

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” the statement attributed to owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

Washington chose Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and he started 13 games for the team over two years.

After he was released by Washington, he signed with Pittsburgh. He was hit by a car and killed this morning in Florida, where he had gathered with some of his Steelers teammates for offseason workouts.