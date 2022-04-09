What will Mary Jo White conclude regarding the Stephen Ross investigation?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
In the immediate aftermath of the filing of the initial complaint in the Brian Flores lawsuit, a sense emerged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had a real problem when it comes to the claim that he offered Flores $100,000 for each loss in 2019. Indeed, the media conglomerate partially owned by Ross reported (then deleted) that an unnamed witness corroborated Flores’s allegation.

Since then, the league has appointed Mary Jo White, a high-profile lawyer/politician (she’s the former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is a purely political appointment) who has been hired by the league on at least two prior occasions, to investigate this specific situation. Big companies like the NFL don’t keep hiring the same “independent” lawyer to investigate matters unless the big companies are happy with the work. In most cases, happiness with the work doesn’t mean happiness with the process but with the results. As previously explained, some lawyers lay the foundation for repeat assignments from what the large firms call a “cost-insensitive client” by figuring out what the client hopes the outcome of the investigation will be and getting there.

So what does the NFL want from the Ross investigation? There’s a fresh sense in some circles that White is working diligently toward reaching a conclusion that Ross actually did it. However, that would complicate the league’s defense to the portion of the Flores amended complaint that pins his firing to the fact that he blew the whistle on the effort to deliberately lose games, via the memo he wrote on December 4, 2019 to key members of team management.

That’s a common challenge for any company sued due to the alleged misbehavior of a specific management-level employees. The company’s first priority becomes defending the lawsuit successfully. By launching a full-blown investigation that concludes the manager engaged in, for example, sexual harassment and imposing discipline (perhaps termination), the effort to defend the lawsuit becomes compromised. The company has not only created evidence that will be used against it, but it has also alienated the key witness, who may be inclined to bare his soul and purge his guilt when grilled about the claims in court, since he no longer has much to lose.

There have been vague indications that Ross will claim he was joking about the $100,000 offer. That would give the league a basis for the typical deny, disclaim, deflect approach to matters of this nature. (Remember, the league’s knee-jerk response to the filing of the lawsuit was to declare the entirety of it to be “without merit.”)

In this case, maybe the league doesn’t care. More specifically, maybe the league realizes that, with so many storm clouds gathering in recent months as years of corrupt chickens come home to roost, someone has to take the fall. Maybe that someone is Ross (and/or Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder).

There’s also a hidden benefit in White hitting a bull’s-eye on the Flores claim that his resistance to losing in 2019 poisoned Ross against Flores. In defending the league as to the aspect of the Flores suit that alleges discrimination based on race, the league could confidently proclaim that Ross lost faith in Flores solely because Flores didn’t get on board with the Tank-for-Tua-No-Wait-Make-That-Burrow scheme. In other words, the league could eventually say that nothing about the Flores firing had anything to do with race, at a time when the scrutiny of the league’s hiring practices when it comes to Black head coaches has reached an obvious critical mass.

Thus, while common sense suggests the league will try to circle the wagons as to all of the claims made in the Flores lawsuit, it’s possible that the NFL will decide to throw an owner to the wolves, in order to take some of the steam out of the current assault on Big Shield — and perhaps to scare some of the other owners straight.

7 responses to “What will Mary Jo White conclude regarding the Stephen Ross investigation?

  1. Sipping on coffee, watching my team explode before my eyes… train wreck in the making and it’s hard not to watch.

  2. lifeistoughtrustmeimadolphinsfan says:
    April 9, 2022 at 9:05 am
    Sipping on coffee, watching my team explode before my eyes… train wreck in the making and it’s hard not to watch.

    ——————————

    More like an unstoppable offense and an elite defense about to wreck their opponents.

    And it’s a young roster.

    Brian Flores’s claims won’t help the rest of league cover Waddle and Hill.

  3. I love the NFL I always have, but I can honestly say with everything that is going on my true hope is that one of the states decides to do their own investigation into some of these allegations. I then hope it comes out that Goodell is found to be not complicent in some of the teams disgusting actions against their employees, but also the orchestrator of cover ups. I would hope that the not only lead to his removal but that he is also shammed on his way out the door. Then I would like to see a massive class action lawsuit filed against him personally that he ultimately loses and he is stripped of the enormous wealth he has accumulated for for allowing and covering up the disgusting behavior in some corners of the league under his watch. I know this dream scenario probably won’t play out.

    I no longer think it’s meer coincidence that the beginning of the leagues major problems and the amount of disgusting actions that keep coming to light go hand in hand with his appointment to commissioner.

  4. With Stephen Ross as owner, the Miami Dolphins have played exactly one playoff game (a blowout loss to the Steelers in 2017) since he bought the club, the fewest by any team in the NFL.
    They’ve quietly become the worst franchise in the league.

  5. The NFL cares about one thing: money. Do they make the full court press to protect Ross from unlawful offers to tank games or let the axe fall as it may? They wont cover up his tanking offer — there is a real law against that. besides, if the allegation is found true and he’s forced to sell, that is actually good for the rest of the ownership.

    NFL teams are given an estimated value by Forbes each year. They get a market-determined value when a team sells. If that number jumps upward, it jumps for all teams. Owners can use the team value as loan collateral and get cash now. Not a bad outcome for 31 other owners. The league also gets a PR bump becuase “we don’t support tanking like the NBA or MLB.”

    The key is did Ross act alone? One guy who is rogue the public ignores quickly. Institutionalized cheating? Not so much.

  6. Daniel Snyder has a lot of problems he’s responsible for and needs to answer to, but he has nothing to do with the Miami situation so why mention him.

  7. Is the offer in writing? Did Flores get bonuses that totaled $100,000 per loss that year that can back up his claim? If the answer to both of those questions is no then it’s a he said she says moment and Brian Flores is ultimately losing this case

