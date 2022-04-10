Bears sign Matt Adams

Getty Images

The Bears added a linebacker with ties to head coach Matt Eberflus to their defense this weekend.

The team announced the signing of Matt Adams. It’s a one-year deal in Chicago for Adams.

Adams was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Colts and spent the last four seasons as part of the defense that Eberflus ran in Indianapolis. He started nine games in his first two seasons, but played almost all of his snaps on special teams over the last two years.

Adams has 55 tackles and a fumble recovery in his 58 career appearances. He joins defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad in making the jump from the Colts to play for Eberflus with the Bears this offseason.