Bills officially get $600 million from New York for new stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have officially gotten $600 million from New York for a new stadium in Buffalo. The powers-that-be included the payment within the state’s $220 billion 2022-23 budget.

Not everyone was on board.

“Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium,” Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan) said, via Michael Petro of the Buffalo News. “The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project. Is that what we stand for? This is a moment where we have to look at where our priorities are.”

Although arguments can be made both for and against using that much taxpayer money to subsidize the billionaires who own NFL teams, a simple reality encapsulates the current mood of the country when it comes to projects like these. No up-or-down public vote on using public money for a sports stadium would prevail.

The problem is that most of these venues are funded by elected officials without a specific election as to whether the money should be used. If, for example, the federal government came up with a way to craft a Constitutionally-viable mandate that all projects of this nature must be approved at the ballot box, the NFL would be boxed into a corner. The money for nothing would end, immediately.

Until that happens, and there’s currently no reason to think it will, the billionaires who generally have figured out how to get what they can when they can how they can will keep passing the hat through statehouses and city councils with the not-so-subtle threat/promise that if the local politicians don’t step up to keep the team in town, some other group of politicians will do what’s necessary to lure the team away.

  1. And New York State gets $1 billion from taxpayers pockets for income, property, and tourism taxes because of said stadium.

    So, yes, the state is making tons of bank it wouldnt have by putting in $600m.

  2. $600 million from New York taxpayers, whether they benefit in any way or not.

  3. If BUF won’t pay, someone will. And what will NY do without those TAX receipts for their “climate change” stuff?

  4. It is outrageous that public officials would give tax payer money to oligarchs to build stadiums while at the same time depriving schools, infrastructure, hospitals, etc. of needed funding.

  5. 600 million dollars for a stadium that will host about 10 NFL Football games a year and other then an occasional rock concert will sit idle for 350 days a year. This is corporate welfare on full display and it’s a disgrace

  6. Crazy. A state of 19.45 Million, pays for a city of 256k, to build a stadium to benefit one owner. But he is in the Democratic Duma. The other 19+Million are just serfsdoing as they are told.

  7. Should give them and all teams zero tax dollars.
    Billionaires can afford to build it themselves.

  9. Missing from the story were the names of the owners of Buffalo Bills,Terry and Kim Pegula and their net worth of $4.3 billion. That puts the $600 million gift into perspective. The Rams and Patriots for received no public funding.

  10. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    April 10, 2022 at 1:54 pm
    $600 million from New York taxpayers, whether they benefit in any way or not.
    —————————————————————————————————————-
    Never mind the taxpayers from the NFL team.

  11. While I am not in favor of this, saying that New York tax-payers do not benefit in any way, is pretty simplistic, and probable inaccurate. New York is not just the city of New York. There are people in WNY who pay taxes, much of which is diverted to projects they see no day to day benefit from. It’s been that way forever. NFL should be paying for these stadiums… but lets not pretend that WNY wouldn’t feel the financial impact of losing the Bills.

