None of the 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The bad news is that, barring one or more settlements, the 22 civil lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will continue to linger throughout the 2022 calendar year. The good news is that none of the cases will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season.

Via Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the cases have agreed that no trials will be scheduled between August 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 plaintiffs, told the Plain Dealer that he hopes to get a trial set for July. If that isn’t feasible, he hopes to have all 22 cases ready to go in March 2023.

Lingering over the entire controversy is the question of whether the case proceeds with one trial involving all claims or 22 different trials. We’ve previously gotten the sense from talking to persons with knowledge of the litigation that the cases would be tried one at a time. For 22 trials, that could take most if not all of the 2023 offseason, with one case after another after another after another.

At some point, Watson needs to focus on settling specific cases. A deal could have been had for 18 of the claims last October, with four holdouts. Watson didn’t want to settle some but not all of the claims. Whether he should have felt differently at the time, he should reconsider that position now, settling every case he can in order to whittle the litigation down to as few cases as possible.

It’s not good for Watson, the Browns, the NFL, or Cleveland fans to have this situation linger. The sooner it’s resolved, the better. It’s looking like, barring settlements, the controversy will still be lingering a year from now.

The best approach would be to find a retired judge with the skills, the savvy, and the gravitas to get all parties in a room, and to start clunking the attorneys’ heads together until all of the cases are resolved to the satisfaction of the 22 plaintiffs and Watson.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “None of the 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season

  3. It’s obvious to most reader that you’ve all ready tried and convicted Watson

  6. It’s all staging up for a settlement.
    If there was one video or credible case proven beyond the shadow of doubt, we’d seen it by now. Both sides are guilty. Let’s play some football!

  7. “It’s not good for Watson, the Browns, the NFL, or Cleveland fans to have this situation linger.”

    You left out 22 someones there.

  8. touchback6 says:
    April 10, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    Goodell’s powers reach far and wide. Scary times we live in.

    ———-

    You better check your closet and under your bed…..Goodell might be hiding in those places too

  9. I think I know where most of that money in his fully guaranteed contract will go.

  10. From the very beginning, the goal was an out of court settlement, with all the details kept secret. That’s still the goal. They know they can’t win anything in court. I’d still like to know more about the relationship between the attorney and his neighbor, the Texans’ owner. I’m thinking there’s a good chance of a counter suit, once they uncover why these 22 women were recruited by the neighbor of the team, after Watson said he’d no longer play for that team. A Hollywood movie might be next. This story is one for the ages. Watson didn’t break any laws, but someone else might have. The Washington franchise might not be the only franchise with new ownership soon.

  11. asherdan says:
    April 10, 2022 at 7:53 pm
    “It’s not good for Watson, the Browns, the NFL, or Cleveland fans to have this situation linger.”

    You left out 22 someones there.

    ——————

    I think they’re down to patiently wait as long as they need to for their free stack.

  12. The only people this benefits is the media, who get endless run out of this story

  13. Seems like the world is trying to accomodate Watson at every turn. From his contract, the convenient timing of a trial… Good thing he isn’t just a guy like you or me.

  14. Watson claims he didn’t do anything wrong. If he thinks he can win all 22 cases, and based on the no bills by the grand juries the evidence must be sparse or non-existent, why would he settle?

  15. Lol at the person who thinks Goodell and football. Yeah that’s right football, have power of law enforcement.

  16. “The good news is that none of the cases will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season.”

    Why is that “good news”? 22 women have accused him of sexual assault and it’s good they have to wait another year before resolving it?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.