Report: Tom Brady was poised to receive high position in Dolphins front office

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers and Dolphins fans have something in common. They both hate the ongoing reports regarding the fact that Tom Brady would have been Miami bound, but for the Brian Flores lawsuit.

We’ve posted several items on the topic. Starting with the news that the Dolphins were planning a Tom Brady/Sean Payton package deal. We added more details this week, including the plan to make Brady a minority owner before he would have unretired to play for the team.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has reported on another interesting wrinkle in this saga. Via Volin, Brady would have gotten a “position high in the Miami front office,” similar to the job Derek Jeter previously held with the Miami Marlins.

The Flores lawsuit, filed the same day Brady announced his retirement, stopped that from happening. All of it. No Payton. No Brady, at least not in 2022.

It would be interesting to know whether Flores timed his filing to blow up the Brady-Miami boondoggle. Many think that Flores decided to pull the pin on his civil complaint as a reaction to the accidental text he received from Patriots coach Bill Belichick congratulating the wrong Brian for landing the Giants’ head-coaching job. Maybe Flores sued when he did to stick it to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, keeping him from getting the outcome he coveted. (The Patriots also benefited from this move, since it kept Brady out of the division. When he became a free agent in 2020, some with the Patriots were convinced he’d end up in Miami.)

Whatever the reasons or motivations, the Flores lawsuit kept Brady from becoming a part owner, and apparently a key executive, in Miami. The plan would have become more delicate after that. There’s confidence in some circles that the Saints would have cut a deal to trade Payton’s coaching rights to the Dolphins, and that the Bucs eventually would have cut a deal to trade Brady’s playing rights to Miami.

Regardless, nothing was stopping Brady going to Miami as a minority owner and/or executive. Except the landmark lawsuit filed by Brian Flores.

Look at it this way. If Brady was simply going to Miami to be an executive, why did the Flores lawsuit keep it from happening? Because that wasn’t the ending point, only the beginning, for Brady’s broader business dealings in Miami.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Report: Tom Brady was poised to receive high position in Dolphins front office

  1. The Flores lawsuit looks like being a win win for the Dolphins. Firstly, if there’s merit in it then it needs to be highlighted. Personally, I think that Ross would have asked a white coach to tank, and I think that Flores’ lack of flexibility and inability to fix the offense is the reason he was fired. But let’s see what happened.

    Secondly, I’m more than happy with McDaniels as coach and one more year of Tua. Look, I’m not convinced that Tua is the answer for the Dolphins- he seems too robotic in his reads and he doesn’t really take over a game the way you’d like him too (I’m not convinced he can stay healthy either). But Brady is a 1-2 year fix maximum, so I don’t see the point of hitching the wagons to him. I like Payton but McDaniel looks like an exciting coach and brings a lot of energy to the role.

    Lastly, the problem in Miami is Ross so fingers crossed the Flores’ lawsuit makes his position untenable. That would really help the Fins move forward.

  2. I’m telling you, he will end up like Howard Hughes. He’s
    never done anything wrong. lol

    The passive-aggressive victim mentality he has been showing in case he loses like MeBron has done, is an atrocious look.

    Who is this man and what happened?

  3. Just like all the OTHER reports similar to this one, it doesn’t seem an unreasonable thing, but ALSO like those other reports, there’s no evidence provided

  6. Why didn’t Brady go through with it? Because the moment the Flores lawsuit story broke, the Miami Dolphins franchise became toxic from a PR standpoint and Brady, who is very particular about his image/brand, wanted nothing to do with it. If the case gets dismissed, maybe he tries again, but the longer it drags out, the less likely it will ever happen.

  8. Brady will play one (maybe two) more years and then become a part owner of the Dolphins after the league forces Ross out.

  9. dynastydan says:
    April 10, 2022 at 5:33 pm
    Shouldn’t the salary cap mean that a paid executive cannot also be a player?

    10Rate This

    ———————

    Yes, it’s a cba violation.

    Mr. Giselle has no respect for where he came from or what made him. Football is a team sport and somewhere along the way after meeting loser Giselle, Brady lost sight of that.

  10. Why would the Dolphins want a guy who was the only QB in NFL history to be suspended for cheating?

  12. Rather than give Marino an ownership share, Ross will give it to Brady. The Michigan connection is stronger than the Miami connection. Hard to believe as Ross is the owner.

  13. GoodellMustGo says:
    April 10, 2022 at 5:48 pm
    Why would the Dolphins want a guy who was the only QB in NFL history to be suspended for cheating?

    ——————

    This is how everyone knows you’re not a Pats fan. It’s insulting to those who have a vested interest in the team since 1978 for me. Enough already.

    Anyone can watch the documentary on how Goodell lied to the NFL customer again and framed the Pats. Enough. It’s old news. You lost. Stop posing as a Pats fan to bash what they accomplished. You need help.

    Brady never cheated, the Pats have never cheated, science is real, there is a war going on, the pandemic is real and agent orange is a traitor to the country.

    Just get over it. What you wanted or thought should happen didn’t happen.

  14. dynastydan says:
    April 10, 2022 at 5:33 pm
    Shouldn’t the salary cap mean that a paid executive cannot also be a player?
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    No way Brady could’ve decided to retire and then what his next move would be, right? I’m sure you think he was going to play for the Bucs and be in the Dolphins management as well. You thought about it for two seconds and by that time it was over your head.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.