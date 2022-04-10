Several coaches and assistant coaches with NFL ties will be working for USFL teams

USA TODAY Sports

Thirty-eight years ago, I was looking forward to the launch of the USFL. I’m now looking forward to its return, even if it’s technically not the original USFL.

Although not many players with significant NFL experience will be playing in the new USFL, there are several coaches whose names you’ll remember.

As head coaches go, three of the eight have NFL head-coaching experience: Jeff Fisher of the Michigan Panthers, Todd Haley of the Tampa Bay Bandits, and Mike Riley of the New Jersey Generals. (Philadelphia Stars coach Bart Andrus and Pittsburgh Maulers coach Kirby Wilson have NFL assistant-coach experience.)

Several coaches with NFL experience will be working on USFL staffs. The most recognizable are Houston Gamblers defensive coordinator Tim Lewis (a former NFL defensive coordinator who once was in the conversation for head-coaching jobs), New Orleans Breakers offensive line coach Jim Turner (formerly with the Dolphins and Bengals), Bandits defensive backs coach Carnell Lake (a former standout with the Steelers), Bandits defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson (who has extensive NFL playing and coaching experience), and Generals defensive coordinator Cris Dishman (a stellar cornerback with four NFL assistant-coaching stops).

The USFL debuts in six days, with games on Fox and NBC.